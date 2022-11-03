Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Fruntt
Fruntt
Fruntt

Easily launch, design, and manage single product storefronts

Free
Fruntt is an eCommerce platform that understands simplicity. Easily launch, design, and manage single product storefronts. No need for extra plugins or clutter.
Launched in SaaS, E-Commerce, Tech by
About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
Fruntt by
was hunted by
Justin Mann
in SaaS, E-Commerce, Tech. Made by
Justin Mann
. Featured on November 4th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Fruntt's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#199