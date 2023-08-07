Get app
Your projects, invoices, and progress, all in one place

Free Options
Fructu helps freelancers track their projects, invoices, and earnings, allowing them to focus on their core skills. By leveraging the power of Fructu, freelancers can unleash their potential, maximize their productivity, and accelerate their path to success.
Launched in
Productivity
Freelance
Developer Tools
 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We're thrilled to introduce Fructu! Your thoughts on its usability, pricing, branding, and feature set would be invaluable. Is there a need for this all-in-one freelance management tool? Your feedback is crucial to our evolution!"

The makers of Fructu
About this launch
was hunted by
Amaury Amapakabo
in Productivity, Freelance, Developer Tools. Made by
Amaury Amapakabo
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Fructu's first launch.
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
