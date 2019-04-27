Often in companies code freeze windows are communicated via chat, email or other means. Frozonic allows teams to configure code freeze checks in pull requests so that it is explicit, well communicated and visible for every team member.
Sebastian Jimenez V.Maker@sebasjimenezv · Software Engineer
This product aims to help solve one very specific problem development teams run from time to time, code freeze management and communication. Don't hesitate to reach out and leave comments, would love to read what your thoughts are!
