Mansidak Singh
Maker
Since its inception in 2019, Frost has been delivering its users a seamless writing experience, promising minimalism ethics, and a completely distraction-free environment. This time, we’re taking everything to the next level. Literally. I wanted to make a completely distraction-free environment for creative artists like writers and poets who wish to get their first draft going. It's not a secret that most of us prefer listening to music while writing and that was the inspiration behind Frost. In version 3.0, I'm introducing all the features that the users asked for - auto-save, ability to skip music, a word counter, some new themes and the first dynamic theme that lets you write in a cozy atmosphere with natural ambient sounds like fireplace, clouds rumbling, people chatting, a clock ticking, etc. I believe, all writers enjoy a nice cozy environment to write, so I tried my best to make one. The new themes- Cosmos, and Vintage, include a beautiful collection of classical and orchestral music including instruments like piano, violin, organ, etc. It's been a very challenging process building this web app singlehandedly, but at the same time, it's the most rewarding thing I've worked on. I hope you enjoy Frost and I would truly appreciate if you could give it a follow on Instagram (@frost.app). Thanks!
