Maker
Mansidak Singh
I have been a huge advocate for minimalism. Being an author myself, I have always found the need to get the desired space for myself so that I can write the best piece of poetry. This is what lead to Frost's inspiration. I believe, most of the artists can agree on the fact how listening to music helps them think better and helps them get into the mood they need to write. Taking that into consideration, I designed Frost in such a manner that it provides you ample of space to write while listening to ambient music. What makes this platform the first of its kind is that it has no distractions like unnecessary menu bars or customization, notifications, updates, plethora of fonts etc. What further sets it apart from others is its ability to play music. What's even better is that the music is ad-free which means you will not be interrupted by random ads in the middle of your writing. And each and everything is free of cost.
