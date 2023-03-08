Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Frontender
Ranked #14 for today

Frontender

A smart Figma plugin that writes front-end code

Free Options
Frontender is like a junior developer, disguised as a Figma plugin. Select anything in Figma and let Frontender write clean, front-end code for you. Try it today with 15 free conversions a month.
Launched in Design Tools, Development, Web Design
Frontender
About this launch
Frontender - A smart Figma plugin that writes front-end code
0
reviews
33
followers
Frontender by
Frontender
was hunted by
Jeroen Riemens
in Design Tools, Development, Web Design. Made by
Jeroen Riemens
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
Frontender
is not rated yet. This is Frontender's first launch.
Upvotes 24
24
Vote chart
Comments 10
10
Vote chart
Day rank #14
#14
Week rank
#178