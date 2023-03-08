Products
Home
→
Product
→
Frontender
Frontender
A smart Figma plugin that writes front-end code
Visit
Upvote 24
Frontender is like a junior developer, disguised as a Figma plugin. Select anything in Figma and let Frontender write clean, front-end code for you. Try it today with 15 free conversions a month.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Development
,
Web Design
by
Frontender
About this launch
Frontender
A smart Figma plugin that writes front-end code 🪄
Frontender by
Frontender
was hunted by
Jeroen Riemens
in
Design Tools
,
Development
,
Web Design
. Made by
Jeroen Riemens
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
Frontender
is not rated yet. This is Frontender's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
10
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#178
