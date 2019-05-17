Log InSign up
Frontend Logo Memory Game

How many frameworks can you guess right?

How many frontend library logo do you remember? Touch anyone and find the other, it's hard to play at first, but everything is going to be interesting at last! Trust me!
Tristan Yang
Tristan Yang · frontend developer
codepen.io is my favorite website, sometimes some brilliant works inspired me. https://codepen.io/davinci/pen/y... is one of them. I enhance the idea, supporting: 1. Rebuild by react+redux+styled-components totally 2. Optimize the UX, too many details. 3. Add home screen and play as native app!
Yanggc
It's sooooo funny! Great job!
Dmitri Brereton
Funny game. Good job! Adding a share button to show off my results would be cool.
Tristan Yang · frontend developer
@dkb868 thanks, It's a good idea, I will make it!
Tristan Yang · frontend developer
Here is the source code, welcome star or Pull Request! https://github.com/zerosoul/fron...
