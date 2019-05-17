Frontend Logo Memory Game

How many frontend library logo do you remember? Touch anyone and find the other, it's hard to play at first, but everything is going to be interesting at last! Trust me!
Inspired by https://codepen.io/davinci/pen/yVZapY.
Tristan YangMaker@tristan_yang · frontend developer
codepen.io is my favorite website, sometimes some brilliant works inspired me. https://codepen.io/davinci/pen/y... is one of them. I enhance the idea, supporting: 1. Rebuild by react+redux+styled-components totally 2. Optimize the UX, too many details. 3. Add home screen and play as native app!
Yanggc@wsygc
It's sooooo funny! Great job!
Dmitri Brereton@dkb868 · CS @ UCLA | Indie Hacker 👨🏾💻
Funny game. Good job! Adding a share button to show off my results would be cool.
Tristan YangMaker@tristan_yang · frontend developer
@dkb868 thanks, It's a good idea, I will make it!
Tristan YangMaker@tristan_yang · frontend developer
Here is the source code, welcome star or Pull Request! https://github.com/zerosoul/fron...
