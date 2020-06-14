  1. Home
  2.  → Frontend 50

Frontend 50

The most complete frontend learning guide!

FrontEnd50 is your one-stop learning guide that covers everything you need to kickstart your web development journey.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews5.0/5
Karan Rathod
Karan Rathod
Maker
Hello everyone, We are a team of students learning full-stack development at AltCampus (Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh). We have created Frontend 50(Chrome Extension) to help beginners kick-start their web development journey. The internet is overloaded with programming theory, and as a beginner it can get confusing on what to learn and what to leave out. Frontend 50 solves that problem by offering a solid structure that beginners can follow to learn HTML, CSS and Javascript. It covers all the key concepts(in a carefully arranged sequence) that a newbie programmer needs to learn in front end development. The extension also covers 11 projects that'll help you create fully functional websites and a variety of applications to boost your confidence.
Upvote (6)Share