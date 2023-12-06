Frond is a refreshingly simple take on forums. We’re introducing a slate of new features that make Frond the easiest way to make money with your content and community: host your community on a custom domain, create paywalls, sell courses, and organize events.
"Thank you for your ongoing support and valuable feedback. We invite everyone to explore our public roadmap (https://frond.com/roadmap) or join our customer community (http://frond.com/frond) to share thoughts and suggestions for new ideas."