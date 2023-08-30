Products
Frond 2.0

More open, public and improved

Frond is a refreshingly simple take on forums. Growing your community here is effortless, fun, and free to start. Today we are launching Public Communities and a bundle of new features, which make Frond the easiest way to start any type of community. 🐣
SaaS
Remote Work
Community
Frond
Axe
Axe
The Ai powered co-pilot for finance & accounting teams

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Your feedback is the cornerstone of our progress. If you have any thoughts, queries, or suggestions, please let us know, or better yet, join our customer community at frond.com/frond and share it with everyone. We’re always eager to hear from you."

Frond 2.0 by
Frond
was hunted by
Jan Senderek
in SaaS, Remote Work, Community. Made by
Jan Senderek
,
Matthew Blackshaw
,
Nikolai Stosch
,
Jake Pyne
,
Alex Budure
,
Matthias Link
and
Corwin Crownover
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
Frond
is rated 4.8/5 by 10 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2023.
