Ranked #16 for today
Frond
A better way to build community online
Frond is a new platform for online community. Because it’s built from threads instead of chat, conversations are deeper, easier to follow, and scale automatically.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Remote Work
,
Community
by
Frond
About this launch
Frond
A better way to build community online
Frond by
Frond
was hunted by
Jan Senderek
in
SaaS
,
Remote Work
,
Community
. Made by
Jan Senderek
,
Nikolai Stosch
,
Matthew Blackshaw
,
Alex Budure
,
Jake Pyne
,
Patrick Rowell
and
Matthias Link
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
Frond
is not rated yet. This is Frond's first launch.
