  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Frond
Ranked #16 for today

Frond

A better way to build community online

Free
Embed
Frond is a new platform for online community. Because it’s built from threads instead of chat, conversations are deeper, easier to follow, and scale automatically.
Launched in SaaS, Remote Work, Community by
Frond
About this launch
Frond
A better way to build community online
0
reviews
40
followers
Frond by
Frond
was hunted by
Jan Senderek
in SaaS, Remote Work, Community. Made by
Jan Senderek
,
Nikolai Stosch
,
Matthew Blackshaw
,
Alex Budure
,
Jake Pyne
,
Patrick Rowell
and
Matthias Link
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
Frond
is not rated yet. This is Frond's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#44