Ebook for aspiring entrepreneurs who are at the brink of launching a business around an innovative idea and are about to sink their life savings, corporate careers and most importantly, their valuable time.
It's an ebook on purpose as it points you to other valuable resources and possible actions to take based on how far your got with your idea.
Reviews
+4 reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Robbert van GeldropMaker@rvangeldrop · CVO of Firmhouse
Hi PH, Robbert from Firmhouse here! I wrote this eBook: From Signal To Evidence helps founders to validate their idea as quickly as possible. It's an eBook on purpose as it will link you to lots of relevant online resources. We also have a promotion for the first 100 who buy it. Use 'first100' as a promocode on Gumroad to get 10 euro discount.
Upvote (3)Share·
Robbert van GeldropMaker@rvangeldrop · CVO of Firmhouse
Hey there, we hid a little easter egg on the product page. See if you can find it 😉
Upvote (2)Share·
Yann@yannschaub · Product Design
@rvangeldrop haha, it was fun creating that :D Good luck with the launch today 🤞
Upvote Share·
Stefan Braam@stefanbraam · Startup incubation lead at UtrechtInc
Really hope this book gets the attention it deserves.
Upvote (1)Share·
Bob Jansen@jansn · Founder of Firmhouse
A lot of hard work went into this. @rvangeldrop has written the most comprehensive overview of what we teach founders & innovation teams. How to get from idea to a business, where do you start and above all what (not) to focus on. The firmhouse team made this happen, especially @yannschaub and @evelien_al who took it upon them to make the book look awesome 😍
Upvote (1)Share·