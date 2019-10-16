Froggodoggo

Discussion
Hello hello hello 😊 When we started our company Kosmos School, we went through all our savings and failed to raise VC money. Friends and family helped us out initially, but we decided against taking yet another loan from them. We realized that working a couple of days a week for a money job would help us keep working on our own startup, on our own terms, as long as we want. I was lucky, he instantly scored a part-time job with a previous company he had co-founded. @dorenanagel started looking for gigs on Upwork and co, but was less fortunate. The projects posted there were often paying a ridiculously low amount of money and felt boring and impersonal. On top of that, she had to put in a lot of unpaid time and apply to most projects. Instead of looking yet for another potentially shitty, low-paying project, we decided to build a better place for companies and founders to meet ourselves. Let us know what you think!
How u filter good and bad gig workers?
@yyonfai There are few points we look at. First, the person needs to have started and working on a real and "serious" project/startup. Second, we don't do technical interviews, but based on their GitHub and startup it's often possible to tell if someone can in principle write software or not. If the initial applications looks good, we do a video call to better determine these factors.
