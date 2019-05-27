Froala WYSIWYG Editor V3
The next generation WYSIWYG HTML editor. 💫
#5 Product of the DayToday
Froala is a UX focused WYSIWYG HTML Editor made by devs for devs. It's all Vanilla JS, with no external dependencies and comes with tons of features that enable advanced rich text editing. It works with Angular, React, Vue and many other Javascript frameworks.
Around the web
Future Plans for Froala EditorFroala Editor V2 Version 3 for the Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor is a free update to everyone who has their Software Updates Period active. This requires a different activation key so please be sure that you check your account for the new V3 key and use it instead of the old V2 key.
Froala
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Stefan NeculaiMaker@st3fan · Co-founder, Froala
Thanks everyone who provided their feedback for the Froala Editor along the way! Your comments always help us understand the things that we need to improve in order to make Froala Editor better. We're proud to be able to get to you the version 3 of Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor. Besides removing the jQuery and Font Awesome dependencies, the new version comes with an enhanced UX that we believe it's the future of rich text editor's interfaces. We rethought from the ground up how the toolbar works and simplified it so that all features are one click away without overwhelming you when you see it for the first time. Version 3 is a product of the future that we believe fits perfectly in modern web and mobile apps. Let's keep improving web editing together! 🤘 PS: We have a special Product Hunt discount for today. Use the code PHLOVE during checkout and you will get a 20% discount. 😍
Upvote (4)Share·
Ilyas Karim@ilyas_karim · Developer at iDera
@st3fan Cool!
Upvote Share·