  1. Home
  2.  → Froala Pages

Froala Pages

Your free plug-and-play JavaScript page builder

Web App
Design Tools
Software Engineering
+ 2
Our famous plug-and-play JavaScript page builder has gone free! Using a modular web design system, Froala Pages Free offers a fast and easy way for your users to create and edit standardized and customizable web content.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
David Greene
Maker
Our free tool gives you everything you need to include a page building experience right in your app without reinventing the wheel! Let us know what you think in the comments!
Share