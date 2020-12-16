Deals
Froala Pages
Froala Pages
Your free plug-and-play JavaScript page builder
Web App
Design Tools
Software Engineering
+ 2
Our famous plug-and-play JavaScript page builder has gone free! Using a modular web design system, Froala Pages Free offers a fast and easy way for your users to create and edit standardized and customizable web content.
David Greene
Maker
Our free tool gives you everything you need to include a page building experience right in your app without reinventing the wheel! Let us know what you think in the comments!
