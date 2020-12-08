  1. Home
Froala Charts - makers of Froala Editor

The most comprehensive charting library for your application

From the makers of award winning WYSIWYG Editor, Froala Editor, we now present Froala Charts!
Froala Charts is your go-to, enterprise-grade library for your app's charting needs.
David Greene
Maker
Building insightful data visualizations in your web or mobile apps has never been easier—we can't wait to hear what you think of Froala Charts!
Thomas ShallenbergerFull stack web app developer
What does this do better than say, Highcharts/d3/Chart.js/visx, etc?
David Greene
Maker
@thomas_shallenberger glad you asked! Froala Charts offers many advantages over other popular Open Source charting libraries like those you mentioned, including ease of learning, documentation, configurability, active support, a current roadmap, and more. You can get more details on each of these categories by checking out the "Why should you choose Froala Charts" section of our product tour page (https://froala.com/charts/tour/).
Pete Silver
Is it better than Google Charts?
Kegan Blumenthal
Maker
GM at Froala
@petesilver great question! We love Google Charts but we think Froala Charts is more of an enterprise-grade solution. Not only do we offer more chart types (namely Pareto Charts, Gauges, KPIs & Widgets, Funnel & Pyramid, & Real Time Charts, among many others) but we also have a transparent roadmap that we publish/commit to (https://froala.com/blog/charts/f...), unlike most open source projects. Moreover, we have AWESOME technical support to help address any issues you might uncover. Try us out for free at https://froala.com/charts/download/. Let us know what you think!
