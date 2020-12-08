Froala Charts - makers of Froala Editor

discussion
David Greene
Maker
Building insightful data visualizations in your web or mobile apps has never been easier—we can't wait to hear what you think of Froala Charts!
What does this do better than say, Highcharts/d3/Chart.js/visx, etc?
@thomas_shallenberger glad you asked! Froala Charts offers many advantages over other popular Open Source charting libraries like those you mentioned, including ease of learning, documentation, configurability, active support, a current roadmap, and more. You can get more details on each of these categories by checking out the "Why should you choose Froala Charts" section of our product tour page (https://froala.com/charts/tour/).
Is it better than Google Charts?
@petesilver great question! We love Google Charts but we think Froala Charts is more of an enterprise-grade solution. Not only do we offer more chart types (namely Pareto Charts, Gauges, KPIs & Widgets, Funnel & Pyramid, & Real Time Charts, among many others) but we also have a transparent roadmap that we publish/commit to (https://froala.com/blog/charts/f...), unlike most open source projects. Moreover, we have AWESOME technical support to help address any issues you might uncover. Try us out for free at https://froala.com/charts/download/. Let us know what you think!