Our productivity tool is aimed at individual users who want to project manage without all the team features. Create Kanban boards, write notes, upload files & more all in one project.
Daniel 💻Maker@iice89 · Web Developer
Hey i'm one of the makers of Frme, our tool is designed and created for individuals looking to organise work or side projects in a productivity tool that doesn't cost the earth to use monthly. Our app allows you to create multiple projects and within each project organise everything from uploads , bookmarks , kanban boards and more. Since we are aimed at individual users we stripped out team features so you wont be asked via notifications what your working on or find your self caught up in a discussion with your team. We hope you like ! any questions , ideas or feedback we would love to hear it all. PS. Its pronounced 'Frame' as we had several ask ;) Thanks, Frme team.
