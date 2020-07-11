Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Fabio Sasso
Hunter
I've been a bit skeptical about supplements but my wife (full disclosure, works on the brand) made me take them, yes, that's what marriage is all about. Anyway, I was quite surprised by the results, especially the Dairy Free and Carb Ease. I love dairy products, unfortunately my body doesn't. The side effects of having ice-cream were definitely reduced, if not vanished by FRISKA'S proprietary enzyme blend combined with probiotics that help break down hard-to-digest stuff found in dairy products.
UpvoteShare