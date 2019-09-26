Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → FriseApp

FriseApp

Get recipes suggested based on your ingredients

Frise is a smart recipe application that suggest recipes by your ingredients which are added to your stocks by unit and amount.
Frise also provides lots of categories that contains yummy recipes. Users can share their recipes and popularize their profiles
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment