FriseApp
FriseApp
Get recipes suggested based on your ingredients
Android
Productivity
+ 1
Frise is a smart recipe application that suggest recipes by your ingredients which are added to your stocks by unit and amount.
Frise also provides lots of categories that contains yummy recipes. Users can share their recipes and popularize their profiles
Featured
22 minutes ago
2 Reviews
5.0/5
