Hi Product Hunt! I hope this post finds you in good health and in good spirits. I was inspired to build frij.io because of a friend’s fridge back in college. It wasn’t the only fridge I’d seen covered in little magnetic words but for whatever reason, this one stuck with me. I think fridge magnets are inspiring because they represent creativity stemming from modest beginnings. They’re little phrases that can be considered “great” not only because of how they finished but because of where they started. Frij.io’s goal is to bring all the fun, creativity and laughter of fridge magnets to the internet. I hope you like it and I hope it inspires you to bring some creative expression into your life - even if it’s something small stemming from limited resources. All the best! DC
