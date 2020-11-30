  1. Home
frij.io

Word game based on fridge magnet poetry

frij.io is a word game based on fridge magnet poetry! Challenge your creativity and wordsmith your way to the top of the leaderboard. A new word bank is generated everyday with plenty of nouns, verbs, adjectives and emojis to get funny fridge phrases flowing.
Devon Copeland
Hi Product Hunt! I hope this post finds you in good health and in good spirits. I was inspired to build frij.io because of a friend’s fridge back in college. It wasn’t the only fridge I’d seen covered in little magnetic words but for whatever reason, this one stuck with me. I think fridge magnets are inspiring because they represent creativity stemming from modest beginnings. They’re little phrases that can be considered “great” not only because of how they finished but because of where they started. Frij.io’s goal is to bring all the fun, creativity and laughter of fridge magnets to the internet. I hope you like it and I hope it inspires you to bring some creative expression into your life - even if it’s something small stemming from limited resources. All the best! DC
Christopher Moore
10/10 would recommend
Devon Copeland
Thanks @christopher_moore9 !
Mitch CatoenCo-Founder @ Phonic
Brilliant execution
