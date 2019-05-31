Moved to a new city? Want to play music or get some coffee with someone? FriendZone brings like-minded people together and helps you make new friends. Select your interests from an easy visual interface and we do the rest. Find your partner in crime!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Roberto BoassoMaker@roberto_boasso · Co-Founder at FriendZone
Hey everyone! FriendZone was founded by three friends. We all play music and we were looking for a bass guitar player here in Barcelona. Since we all are expats, our social circles are not very large. We couldn't find an easy solution to achieve this simple goal. So we decided to design one! We are completely self-funded and the app is currently in public beta on Android. Would love to get your feedback!
Upvote Share·