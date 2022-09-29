Products
FriendStart
FriendStart
Meet like-minded people and attend events together
On FriendStart you will meet new friends with similar interests, as we break the ice by connecting both parties with events.
Events
,
Social Network
,
Social Networking
FriendStart
About this launch
FriendStart
Meet like-minded people and attend events together
FriendStart by
FriendStart
was hunted by
Mary Gill
in
Events
,
Social Network
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Mary Gill
,
Shalom Mathew
,
lordswish kings
,
Ike Onuorah
and
darlington damola
. Featured on September 30th, 2022.
FriendStart
is not rated yet. This is FriendStart's first launch.
Upvotes
61
Comments
13
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#93
