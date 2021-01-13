Friendspire 2.0

discussion
Markus Marañon Straarup
MakerFriendspire founder, Apple lover
Hello Product Hunt 👋 We are !Friendspire, and we are super excited to share our community with you. We wanted to share a little bit of our story, but if you want to jump directly to learning more about the product (it’s all good) you can check out Zach from Youtube’s recent review 🙏 Last year my co-founder @Morten_veith_schroeder and I quit our jobs to start Friendspire 😰 We worked day and night to get the product ready, and we were pumped to launch!!! Then we did … and we just didn’t get the retention we wanted (or needed) 😔 Something HAD to change, and we quickly realized we didn’t have the answers. But we thought we knew who might… There were some users that seemed to keep using Friendspire. So we reached out, and started having conversations with them about what they liked - and what they didn’t. We started building our product specifically for them... That meant a pivot away from “Social Media” towards what we call a “Social Tool”. Focusing on creating a truly great “single player experience”, that focuses more squarely on solving the problem of finding a great recommendation - be it the movie for Sunday night or the podcast for the Monday commute. We saw that our users love of Friendspire grew, and so did our overall community: New users were 3x as likely to become retained. But we also saw that many more users started flowing in, and in just the last week we have welcomed more than 10.000 new Friendspirers 💜 We have a long, and hard way to go, but one thing is clear: We need our users to show us the way. It also became abundantly clear from working with our "super" users, that it was not the Social Media savvy youngster who loved Friendspire. Instead it’s the person that has a true and genuine interest in finding great things! Then we realized: that kind of describes the PH community. So we wanted to share Friendspire with you - as a way to find great things (in categories PH doesn’t cover) 😽 Friendspire is already free, so sure we can give you 50% off or the first month free, but it doesn’t help much 😅 Instead a few pro tips, and a couple of lists I love. “Pro” tips: 🔍 Find great recommendations by quickly filtering for genre and streaming. “Comedy” + “Netflix” = You are now movie night hero 🦸 🔖 Replace the confusing note on your phone, and instead save it all in one place 🤝 Follow awesome tastemakers like Eater or IMDb Lists I love: 🎥 “The 50 Best Movies of All Time” (https://link.friendspire.com/Qsl...) How many have you watched? 📚 "Truly Fascinating Modern Biographies" (I highly recommend Educated, Shoe Dog, Elon Musk, and Born A Crime) (https://link.friendspire.com/ubZ...) 🎙️ My co-founder Morten has a pretty badass list of “Podcasts you gotta listen to” (https://link.friendspire.com/ECt...) We hope you will check out our app and help show us the way with some feedback 🙏
I have been using Friendspire for well over 6 months now and I am a huge fan! It's very easy to find the topics I like to review - but I what I love the most is the recommendations I get from friends.. I found 3 new tv-shows and a bunch of podcasts.. It's been a livesaver during the lockdowns...
@christian_alexander1 thank you so much! Super happy to have you on Friendspire 😻
@christian_alexander1 totally agree! Really looking forward to be able to use the Food & Drinks section, when we turn to more normal times again...
Been using Friendspire since early days, love the product - and love the fact that I can collect all my favorits and 'want to's' in one place - Movies, TV series, TV Shows, podcasts, etc!
@kwadwoadu thank you! Very happy to have you on there and getting your recs!
Hey @leandro8209 ! Great question. Thanks! Really everything 😆 We have spent the last couple months working with our users to understand what they love about the product. That has moved us away from being traditional social media (think feed as landing page) towards being a "social tool" (solving the problem of finding that great rec). It has meant flipping our entire community on it's head! A couple of things that means in terms of features: 🔎 Totally updated find section with new inspiration carousels 🧮 Algorithms that can better predict content you will like 📋 Ability to build your own lists ... and much more!
@leandro8209 @markus_maranon_straarup Excellent, thanks for clarifying. I'm going to update the title with a "2.0" which is standard so the community knows this is an updated product. All the best with your launch 🚀
Very Nice app
@soren_schmidt thank you! Great to have you be part of the Friendspire community!