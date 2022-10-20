Products
Friendship Awards - Mobile Group Game
Friendship Awards - Mobile Group Game
Know your anonymously friends' thought, about others and you
Friendship Awards is a mobile group game, where each people anonymously vote, category by category, the friend who could fit better that specific category: who get more votes do a speech or a penance.
Launched in
Android
by
Friendship Awards - Mobile Group Game :)
About this launch
Friendship Awards - Mobile Group Game :)
Anonymously know your friends' thought about others and you.
Friendship Awards - Mobile Group Game by
Friendship Awards - Mobile Group Game :)
was hunted by
Alessandro Panzieri
in
Android
. Made by
Alessandro Panzieri
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
Friendship Awards - Mobile Group Game :)
is not rated yet. This is Friendship Awards - Mobile Group Game :)'s first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#173
