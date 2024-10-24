Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Friends & Fables
Friends & Fables
AI TTRPG and world building game
Visit
Upvote 15
30% Off First Month
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A generative tabletop roleplaying game inspired by D&D 5e. Play through 5e campaigns with an AI game master, either solo or with friends. Build worlds full of custom locations, characters, items, spells, and more.
Launched in
RPGs
Open World Games
Artificial Intelligence
by
Friends & Fables
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Friends & Fables
AI TTRPG and World Building Game
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Friends & Fables by
Friends & Fables
was hunted by
David
in
RPGs
,
Open World Games
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
David
and
William Liu
. Featured on October 29th, 2024.
Friends & Fables
is not rated yet. This is Friends & Fables's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report