Home
→
Product
→
Friendlymoo
Friendlymoo
Make testimonials collection and management so much easier
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Friendlymoo is an easy to use customers testimonials management tool that allows businesses to easily send and manage testimonials. The embed feature allows businesses to show selected testimonials on their website easily without developers.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Customer Success
,
CRM
by
Friendlymoo
About this launch
Friendlymoo
Make testimonials collection and management so much easier
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Friendlymoo by
Friendlymoo
was hunted by
Kelvin Htat
in
Productivity
,
Customer Success
,
CRM
. Made by
Kelvin Htat
. Featured on August 22nd, 2022.
Friendlymoo
is not rated yet. This is Friendlymoo's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#23
Report