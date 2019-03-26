The goal of Friendly Faces is to create avatars with a personality all their own that are also inclusive enough that anyone can build themselves. We realize we're missing a ton of options based on our biases so please let us know how we can improve.
Chris Vasquez
We really hope you enjoy Friendly Faces and can see yourself in the range of options. If you can't, please let us know what we can add to fix that, because our overriding goal with this project is to build a tool that anyone can be a part of. Sean and I created Friendly Faces because some friends of mine asked if I could create avatars for them that are like the one I have in my newsletter. I did, and it made them pretty stoked. We wanted to try and scale those positive vibes, so here we are. We recognize that we have all sorts of biases that would cause us to build a limited set of elements to design faces, so we're really hopeful that you'll help us fill in our gaps by sharing what you feel is missing to build a tool that would allow anyone to feel a part. Thanks so much, and we really appreciate you trying out Friendly Faces. Have fun!
Sean Metzgar
Thanks for checking out Friendly Faces! We love that you’re taking the time out of your busy day to play around with our nifty avatar creator. Like Chris said in the video, we want to make this tool as inclusive and diverse as the world around us. Unfortunately, we are just two simple, flawed folks in need of all the help we can muster. If you find that you’re not represented in this tool, let us know! If you CAN create your avatar, we’d love to see your friendly faces out there on the interwebs. Be sure to let us know on Twitter. Use something like #FriendlyFaces so we can all bask in everyone’s uniqueness. Thanks for stopping by. Stay classy!
