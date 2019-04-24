Friend Theory
Find a friend anywhere in the world
#5 Product of the DayToday
Friend Theory is a map-based app that connects you to your friends of friends and your community buddies network so you can always find and connect with a trustworthy connection anywhere in the world.
Around the web
40 Days traveling around Europe staying with Friends' Friends9 countries 3+ friends, 1 car and over 11,000 friends to visit all over Europe: Welcome to the Friend Theory Roadshow! 🗺 And we're not talking about all those events that have happened to us - crashing the servers after launching, going to Bali with all the team, getting picked up by international media ...
Friend Theory blog
Friend Theory in Silicon Valley - From finding a van to pitching at StanfordAs young entrepreneurs trying to build a meaningful project that hopefully will positively impact society, we've heard and read about all the stories about Silicon Valley startups; how Google started in a garage in Menlo Park, Snapchat at the University campus of Stanford or Airbnb in an apartment in San Francisco.
Friend Theory blog
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Adrien MontcoudiolHunter@adrienm · Mobile Growth & UX Design
Truly a great idea to help people connect with locals while traveling! Love it.
Upvote (7)Share·
Carlos CostaMaker@carloscosta · Cofounder @FriendTheory
Thanks for hunting us @adrienm ! I'm Carlos, one of the founders of Friend Theory and we are very excited to be on Product Hunt today! Our goal at Friend Theory is to inspire and make travel accessible to everyone. Traveling helps you put life into perspective and opens your mind to what the world is like outside of your comfort zone. We hope that by connecting you to your friends of friends and likeminded people around the world, we will break down the barriers of traveling. Fear of the unknown is one of the biggest travel barriers and through Friend Theory we are making it much easier to get on a plane knowing that you have a friend when you touch down. We are a very passionate group of friends working on this, in fact we spent 40 days around Europe staying with friends of friends testing an early version of the concept, and have been evolving the concept to a more social product ever since! I'd love to hear your thoughts, and if you have any questions or feedback feel free to email me at carlos@friendtheory.com
Upvote Share·
Carlo SpadaMaker@carlo_spada · Cofounder, friend theory
@adrienm Thank you so much Adrien! 🙌🏼 We are 3 friends who one day decided to start building the product we would've loved to have when we started traveling the world. Today our community is already spread across 155 countries and we're so excited to help fellow Hunters to connect with each other while traveling :)
Upvote Share·
Hari Amogh@hariamogh · Designer, Photographer
Been following these guys since the beginning. This is a brilliant solution to finding cheap stays and connecting with locals around the world! Kudos, you guys! @carloscosta
Upvote (4)Share·
Carlo SpadaMaker@carlo_spada · Cofounder, friend theory
@hariamogh Thank you so much Hari! Always exciting to hear from our pioneer members 🙏🏼Exciting times coming up at Friend Theory!
Upvote (1)Share·
Carlos CostaMaker@carloscosta · Cofounder @FriendTheory
@hariamogh Amazing! We just created a Product Hunt community within Friend Theory, if you want to join it the password is "producthunt" :)
Upvote (1)Share·
Marc Calvo Burriel@marc_calvo_burriel · Enjoy discovering new
Astonishing idea to meet new people while discovering new geographies
Upvote (3)Share·
Carlos CostaMaker@carloscosta · Cofounder @FriendTheory
@marc_calvo_burriel glad you like it!
Upvote Share·
Guillaume PrévostMaker@guillaume_prevost · Curious mind, French dev, traveler ✈👨💻
I'm so glad our App is now out here after spending the past year building up the website then the App, trying it out travelling around the world and meeting with amazing people, old and new friends! Very happy to see people getting around this idea and the love being shared! 💕
Upvote (2)Share·