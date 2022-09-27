Products
Fridge
Fundraising tools for early-stage founders
Fridge provides a fast, lightweight toolkit to help founders run a smoother fundraising process. Raise rounds faster, win due-dilligence requests and close more deals starting today.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Tech
by
Fridge
About this launch
Fridge by
Fridge
was hunted by
Johan
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Tech
. Made by
Johan
and
Eric Heimer
. Featured on September 28th, 2022.
Fridge
is not rated yet. This is Fridge's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#113
