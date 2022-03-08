Sign In
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Fridayy
Fridayy
AI that finds the best deal for you via SMS text
🏷 Free
User Experience
+ 2
Buy anything online with a text message.
Effortlessly find the best option, no searching required.
Spend less time on your phone.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
17m ago
Have you used Fridayy?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.
Leave a review