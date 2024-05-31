Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Friday Win
Friday Win

Friday Win

A simple approach to reach your goals, big or small

Free
Keep your motivation and focus on track by settings weekly goals on Monday and celebrate the wins on Friday - Friday’s are for winners!
Launched in
Task Management
 by
Friday Win
Render
Render
Ad
Build, deploy, and scale your apps with unparalleled ease.
About this launch
Friday Win
Friday WinA simple approach to reach your goals, big or small
0
reviews
9
followers
Friday Win by
Friday Win
was hunted by
Jørgen Hollum
in Task Management. Made by
Jørgen Hollum
. Featured on June 1st, 2024.
Friday Win
is not rated yet. This is Friday Win's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-