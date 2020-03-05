Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Friday
Friday
Slack complement for distributed teams
Slack
Productivity
get it
UPVOTE
2
The easiest way to stay connected as a distributed team.
Friday.app helps you automate routine communication practices like daily standups, weekly status updates, CEO updates, and any other regular communication event you can dream up.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
33 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send