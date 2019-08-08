Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
MakerPro
Mark Engelhardt
Hey Hunters! Happy to speak about the product, here's a little intro for it: Gaming is an epic experience. We give games our full attention, because we love immersing in them and our focus is needed to command the various elements, allies and even the complex tools we have at our disposal and we're constantly looking for game related info even while playing. Anything that disturbs the gaming experience is super frustrating. We realized how cool voice assistants are for our home, making our lives easier. Now we want to bring the exact experience into gaming! Right now Fridai works with screenshot and video commands, such as: Fridai, take a screenshot Fridai, short video We're developing more and more skills and want to make Fridai a true gaming companion, where she understands the context of the game that's being played and is private by design. We're looking forward to hear your thoughts, feel free to ask away! :)
Upvote (1)Share