AI-powered guitar lessons

Fretello is an AI-based music education app that empowers people to express themselves through music by inspiring and teaching guitar in an interactive and fun way. After iOS and Android, you can now learn the guitar on macOS Catalina.
Florian Lettner
Maker
Hey, Florian here, co-founder of Fretello. I'm excited to announce the launch of Fretello for Mac. Here at Fretello, we empower people to express themselves through music by teaching them guitar in an interactive and fun way. Back in the days, I spent hours evaluating thousands of online and offline guitar tutorials and still needed a better solution. Why? Because none of the existing solutions gave feedback and told me if I was doing things right, where I was making mistakes and how I could recover from that. That’s why we create a smarter way of learning a musical instrument: * Minimizing the time for finding the right exercises for you * Guiding you in executing the exercises the right way, progressing at the right speed and consistently getting better with feedback * Centralizing guitar learning, practicing and playing songs into one tool * Using AI-powered technology to not only analyze what you play but also give you invaluable feedback to progress at your own speed Overall, the method behind Fretello helped me step up my guitar game like I could not have expected before. And today, half a million guitarists worldwide benefit from it. It's free to sign up, so give it a test drive! We'd love to hear your feedback (and criticism), so we'll know how to make this tool even better. Try it out for free, and let us know what you think!
Lorena Lopez
From a development standpoint, what does it mean to use Catalyst, which was introduced in macOS Catalina?
Florian Lettner
Maker
@ana_lorena, that's an interesting question. Basically, Catalyst allows us to easily bring an existing iOS app with a layout that's optimized for iPads to the Mac platform. The Fretello iPhone, iPad and now also the Mac App share a large portion of source code. The layout however is optimized for each and every platform, taking platform specific UX concepts into account.
