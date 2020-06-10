Discussion
cheap glitch
Maker
Fretboarder is a web app to visualize the layout of scales and arpeggios on a variety of fretboards. It aims to help players get a better grasp on scales, and ultimately to become a flexible learning and practicing tool for musicians interested in music theory and improvisation. Features: 🎸 Customize the instrument Choose between a variety of instruments (from ukulele to 11-string guitar) and tunings, set the length of the fretboard, and switch between left- and right-handed fretting. 🎨 Overlay scales and arpeggios The main feature that distinguishes Fretboarder from other similar apps is the ability to display several sequences of notes on the same fretboard. You can overlap scales and arpeggios, display their intersections and select specific positions on the neck. 💻 Use on any device The UI has been designed to be simple and intuitive, and to work on both desktop and mobile devices. And there's a dark mode too! ─────────────── I'm still actively working on the app, so feedback and suggestions for new features are welcomed! • GitHub – https://github.com/cheap-glitch/... • Twitter – https://twitter.com/cheap_glitch • Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/cheap_gl...
