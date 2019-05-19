Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Freshbots

Freshbots

Lyrics generator for over 40 artist styles

get it
Featured Embed
A lyrics generator for generating lyrics in the styles of over 40 artists. Each artist has a model trained on lyrics from Lyrics Beast. You can select the artist and specify the target number of syllables.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Marko Arezina
Marko Arezina
Makers
Marko Arezina
Marko Arezina
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Marko Arezina
Marko ArezinaMaker@marko_arezina · Voice apps @vecgraph
I made this web app for generating lyrics in the styles of over 40 artists. Why? I had two goals with this project: 1. I was curious to see if the model will be able to generate entertaining lyrics. Pretty lighthearted but still kinda fun. There are quite a few artist styles to try. 2. Make a material ui web app to play around with the lyrics generator. Each artist has a Markov model trained on lyrics from Lyrics Beast. You can also specify the target number of syllables. Somethings i’d like to try in the future: Mix artist styles by combining models. It’s a lighthearted project, but I would still love to hear what you thought of it 😁
Upvote ·