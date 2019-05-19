A lyrics generator for generating lyrics in the styles of over 40 artists. Each artist has a model trained on lyrics from Lyrics Beast. You can select the artist and specify the target number of syllables.
Marko ArezinaMaker@marko_arezina · Voice apps @vecgraph
I made this web app for generating lyrics in the styles of over 40 artists. Why? I had two goals with this project: 1. I was curious to see if the model will be able to generate entertaining lyrics. Pretty lighthearted but still kinda fun. There are quite a few artist styles to try. 2. Make a material ui web app to play around with the lyrics generator. Each artist has a Markov model trained on lyrics from Lyrics Beast. You can also specify the target number of syllables. Somethings i’d like to try in the future: Mix artist styles by combining models. It’s a lighthearted project, but I would still love to hear what you thought of it 😁
