Matt Brindley
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 I’m super excited to share what we've been working on, and thrilled to bring a new way for authors to test and iterate on their work! We’ve received over 4,000 stories and novels so far, and we’re now ready to open the doors to readers. How It Works • Our app matches you with 20 stories to start, you can swipe to save or skip a story. • We use your swipes, opens, drop-offs, ratings, comments and feedback to help decide both your next matches, and who else should be reading the stories you’ve read. • Authors get a detailed report on their work, readers get good quality writing for free. We aim to keep 80% of your matches as rated, high-quality work, and 20% as brand new, for you to be one of the first to discover. It’s very fun to use, and the writing is fantastic, give it a try - I’d love to hear your thoughts! Coming Next Our vision is to become the go-to way for authors to see their work published, to be the first step after a final draft is ready. Publishing is a tough business, even more so for smaller houses and literary magazines. We want to help them thrive. Our next phase is a match-making platform between authors and agents, publishers and editors so that wherever an author chooses to publish, fresh.ink can help.
