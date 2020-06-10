Discussion
Charles Postiaux
Maker
Thanks for stopping by! After exchanging with many foreigners learning French, I realized that a lot of them were worrying about speaking French which was blocking them from practicing more - mostly out of fear of not being good enough. So I decided to create this French Pro Group to create a safe zone where French learners can practice without the fear of being judged or making mistakes. This group has for purpose to create a community of French learners who want to get more accountability, develop friendship, and even get mentored or mentor others. Learning a language shouldn't be such a source of worry but rather a fun and interactive process, that's what I believe in. Please let us know what you think, your feedback is always welcome! Best, Charles Postiaux
