Fregg

Fregg

Tamagotchi-style games w/ clever twists & diverse characters

Relive childhood joy with Fregg, your own virtual pet. Care for it daily, unlock prizes, and bond over activities. Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Compete to win $2,500. Play on any browser or iOS/Android. Let's be kids again for a moment.
Kairos NFTs
Hundrx
About this launch
Kairos NFTs
Kairos NFTsNFTs beyond art – membership, tickets, merch & more!
3reviews
68
followers
Fregg by
Kairos NFTs
was hunted by
Alexis Ohanian
in Free Games, Games, NFT. Made by
Katie Chen
,
Piril Akay
,
Jeany Ngo
,
Matt Pistachio
,
Irving Puga
and
Michael Mercer
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Kairos NFTs
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. It first launched on June 16th, 2022.
