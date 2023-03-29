Products
This is the latest launch from Kairos NFTs
See Kairos NFTs’s previous launch →
Fregg
Tamagotchi-style games w/ clever twists & diverse characters
Relive childhood joy with Fregg, your own virtual pet. Care for it daily, unlock prizes, and bond over activities. Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Compete to win $2,500. Play on any browser or iOS/Android. Let's be kids again for a moment.
Launched in
Free Games
,
Games
,
NFT
by
Kairos NFTs
Hundrx
About this launch
Kairos NFTs
NFTs beyond art – membership, tickets, merch & more!
Fregg by
Kairos NFTs
was hunted by
Alexis Ohanian
in
Free Games
,
Games
,
NFT
. Made by
Katie Chen
,
Piril Akay
,
Jeany Ngo
,
Matt Pistachio
,
Irving Puga
and
Michael Mercer
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Kairos NFTs
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on June 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
