Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Freesumes
Freesumes
Modern resume templates to land your next job
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Over the past 5 years, our team has created close to 200 job-winning resume templates and over 300 educational assets, ranging from videos to resume samples and in-depth articles.
Launched in
Web App
,
Hiring
,
Design templates
by
Freesumes
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Freesumes
Modern Resume Templates to Land your Next Job
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
Freesumes by
Freesumes
was hunted by
Hertzel Betito
in
Web App
,
Hiring
,
Design templates
. Made by
Hertzel Betito
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
Freesumes
is not rated yet. This is Freesumes's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#109
Report