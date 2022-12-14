Products
Home
→
Product
→
Freeport Gallery
Freeport Gallery
The ultimate fine art & NFT gallery
Freeport offers a futuristic 3D art gallery experience, letting users display and customize both fine art and NFTs in high fidelity on our utopian island on the sea. Come hang your JPEG monkeys next to the most famous masterworks of all time.
Launched in
Tech
,
Digital Art
,
NFT
by
Freeport Gallery
About this launch
Freeport Gallery
The ultimate fine art & NFT gallery
0
reviews
13
followers
Freeport Gallery by
Freeport Gallery
was hunted by
Jeremy Johnson
in
Tech
,
Digital Art
,
NFT
. Made by
Colin Johnson
,
Maxwell Goldstein
,
David Lumley
,
Sydney McLaughlin
,
Ben Adamsky
,
Jeff Kaplan
,
David Noah
and
Matteo Titta
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
Freeport Gallery
is not rated yet. This is Freeport Gallery's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#190
