FreePlagiarismChecker

Plagiarism scanner that detects plagiarism in your text.

We aim to provide the best online plagiarism checker, able to detect plagiarism in your essays, research papers, website articles or posts. Our team has created outstanding plagiarism detector software which will guarantee you, 100%, that your work is unique.
Reviews
Helpful
    Pros: 

    Very nice tool!

    Cons: 

    Easy to use

    Very intuitive to use. Work very fast and correct!

    Viktor Zahov has used this product for one month.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Nice! Always wondered how products like this worked.
@aaronoleary artificial intelligence
@viktor_zahov Yeah thought that, meant more specifics
