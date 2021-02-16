discussion
Anna Malakhova
MakerProduct Manager at Freemake
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We are excited to launch a new Freemake free service - Zoom Recorder bot - here, on Product Hunt! As probably almost everyone on Earth, our team faced an overwhelming amount of online activities in 2020. We desperately wanted to attend all those useful webinars during the quarantine, our children studied online, and Google calendars were filled up with important Zoom calls with coworkers. There was no chance to be present at all those meetings. And even if hosts promised us to send recordings, we still had to remind them about that all the time. We decided to create Zoom Recorder - a virtual assistant that guarantees that none of the Zoom meetings will be missed and lost 🚀 To get a recording, you just need your Zoom meeting URL and your email to send a recording to when it is complete 📩 You can schedule Freemake Zoom Recorder to attend your meeting well before your actual Zoom meeting and no longer keep it in your head! No more fear of missed Zoom calls, classes, seminars, whatsoever! 🤗 We hope you will find it useful, as we did. Your feedback is essential for us. Please tell us your thoughts and suggestions in the comments below. --- Anna and Freemake Team P.S. Freemake Zoom Recorder website is customized for desktop and will be adapted for smartphones soon.
