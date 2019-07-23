Freelancer Rate Calculator

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Chris Evans
Hey there Product Hunters! A few weeks ago I launched Lancerlist, a platform for finding freelancers in your city. One issue many freelancers have when they start out is they don't know what rate to set. Setting your rate can be hard and while I recommend you do research into other freelancers rates in your city, another way can be to reverse engineer it from your desired annual income. I've therefore built this calculator, it's meant to be a rough guide, not definitive and you can play with the parameters. Have fun!
UpvoteShare