Free Typography Logo Maker

Design Stripe, Uber, and NASA-like logos in seconds.

Design a free typography logo for your business, product, or brand using an easy to use online logo maker tool. Choose from hundreds of fonts, preview light and dark version of your logo, and then export SVG and PNG versions.
Hey Product Hunt Community 🖐 I’m Hossein, a full stack developer based in Toronto, Canada. I’ve been developing premium website templates for a few years and sold over 10k licenses. Also, I made a few small web-based products in the past couple of days as well. Guess what? All of them needed a logo! # Why? This tool came from my own need. I’ve been building typographic logos for almost all of my products. So I made a tool to make this process super easy. # What’s next? Currently, I don’t have much plan to improve this product as this is enough for my personal use. Although, if I see people are using this tool frequently, I’ll add more features such as the ability to upload your own font, add an icon to sides, better font-picker, and even maybe the ability to change the color of each character separately. Would love to hear your feedback and suggestions. Thanks.
