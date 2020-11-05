Free Typography Logo Maker

discussion
Hossein Shams
MakerFull Stack Developer
Hey Product Hunt Community 🖐 I’m Hossein, a full stack developer based in Toronto, Canada. I’ve been developing premium website templates for a few years and sold over 10k licenses. Also, I made a few small web-based products in the past couple of days as well. Guess what? All of them needed a logo! # Why? This tool came from my own need. I’ve been building typographic logos for almost all of my products. So I made a tool to make this process super easy. # What’s next? Currently, I don’t have much plan to improve this product as this is enough for my personal use. Although, if I see people are using this tool frequently, I’ll add more features such as the ability to upload your own font, add an icon to sides, better font-picker, and even maybe the ability to change the color of each character separately. Would love to hear your feedback and suggestions. Thanks.
