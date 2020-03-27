Free Split-Sheet Generator For Musicians
Helping writers get paid for the songs they create
The CRC DJs
Thanks to @karanavora and TEAM for a GREAT product. This tool is a necessity for artists like to sort out their administrative matters before a project takes off! It's easy to use and a great tool for studio's to have access to!
With the tool created by @karanavora I can now have a structured procedure with the backend in music. Not many influencers actually create the tools needed for artists and musicians like Avora. Very satisfied as always.
Maker
We created this Split-Sheet tool to make life that little bit easier for Musicians around the world. As creative people, the last thing we want to do is deal with all the admin/business stuff for hours on end. Which is why we decided to make a simple, free and easy-to-use tool for artists and producers! We're fortunate to have gotten a ton of love from hundreds of artists across our social media handles, as well as from Taylor Swift's former manager, who said he loves this generator! We hope you enjoy it, too! I advise bookmarking this tool so you can always come back to use it whenever you wish!
