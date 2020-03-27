  1. Home
  2.  → Free Split-Sheet Generator ...

Free Split-Sheet Generator For Musicians

Helping writers get paid for the songs they create

#5 Product of the DayToday
Hi Product Hunters! Here's a simple tool our team at Musicspace.io have launched! It's a free Split-Sheet generator for music artists! As an artist, it's imperative to have a split-sheet created and signed as a writer on a track. So make as many as you need!
A Free Split-Sheet Creator Tool, By Musicspace.ioHere's What We'll Cover: Our Free Split-Sheet Creator Tool What A Split-Sheet Is Do You Even Need A Split-Sheet? The Pain Of Not Signing A Split-Sheet How To Get Co-Writers To Sign A Split-Sheet Where To Store Your Split-Sheets Since launching Musicspace, we constantly asked ourselves " How can we make our user's lives easier?
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
The CRC DJs
The CRC DJs
Thanks to @karanavora and TEAM for a GREAT product. This tool is a necessity for artists like to sort out their administrative matters before a project takes off! It's easy to use and a great tool for studio's to have access to!
Upvote (1)Share
Peril Music
Peril Music
With the tool created by @karanavora I can now have a structured procedure with the backend in music. Not many influencers actually create the tools needed for artists and musicians like Avora. Very satisfied as always.
Upvote (1)Share
Karan
Karan
Maker
We created this Split-Sheet tool to make life that little bit easier for Musicians around the world. As creative people, the last thing we want to do is deal with all the admin/business stuff for hours on end. Which is why we decided to make a simple, free and easy-to-use tool for artists and producers! We're fortunate to have gotten a ton of love from hundreds of artists across our social media handles, as well as from Taylor Swift's former manager, who said he loves this generator! We hope you enjoy it, too! I advise bookmarking this tool so you can always come back to use it whenever you wish!
UpvoteShare