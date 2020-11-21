  1. Home
  2.  → Free Slogan Generator 2.0

Free Slogan Generator 2.0

Get the right slogan for your business

#2 Product of the DayToday
Creating slogans with Logaster became even easier! Choose your industry and highlight business strength in a click. We completed our base with new slogans and improved the interface. Besides, you can now add slogans to Favorites and create the logo with them.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews5.0/5
Ihor Volkov
Maker
CAM Logaster
Hi! The Logaster slogan generator invites every entrepreneur to increase it and create his/her own slogan without wasting time and money! Filters help to highlight the strengths of the business right in the slogan: uniqueness, friendliness, price, simplicity, etc. Plus, you can save the options you like and get dozens of logo options with your slogan. Questions about this product?
Share
Randy JohnsonSoftware Analyst, DEV Tecnologia
The best slogan generator on the web!
Share
Ihor Volkov
Maker
CAM Logaster
@randyjohnson17 Thank you very much. That nice to hear.
Share
Mike Alon
I liked everything, very simple and straightforward to use. Thanks!
Share
Ihor Volkov
Maker
CAM Logaster
Thanks!
Share