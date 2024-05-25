Launches
Free Resume Builder
Free Resume Builder
A resume builder that wants you to get a job
Build a resume that recruiters like to see. This resume builder was inspired by advice from actual recruiters for Fortune 500 companies. It costs nothing to use and helps you build a resume that lands you a job.
Launched in
Productivity
Career
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Brady Cargle
in
Productivity
,
Career
. Made by
Brady Cargle
. Featured on May 26th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Free Resume Builder's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
