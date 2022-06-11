Products
Home
→
Product
→
Free Notion-style Icons
Ranked #11 for today
Free Notion-style Icons
A beautiful pack of 50 free Notion-style icons
A beautiful pack of 50 free Notion-style icons that you can use in your websites, apps and Notion templates. ✓ 50 SVG and PNG icons ✓ Fully scalable and customisable ✓ Use on unlimited personal and commercial projects
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Icons
,
Illustration
by
About this launch
Free Notion-style Icons by
Free Notion-style Icons
was hunted by
Mary Amato
in
Design Tools
,
Icons
,
Illustration
. Made by
Mary Amato
. Featured on June 15th, 2022.
Free Notion-style Icons
is not rated yet. This is Free Notion-style Icons's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#11
Weekly rank
#42
