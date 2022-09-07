Products
Home
→
Product
→
Free Icons
Ranked #4 for today
Free Icons
Open-source vector icons in 16 styles
Create great designs with free universal icons. Suitable for any style and brand, made in 16 styles: solid and outline, sharp and rounded, 4 widths.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Design resources
by
Free Icons
About this launch
Open-source vector icons in 16 styles
Free Icons by
was hunted by
Vitaly Belousov
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Design resources
. Made by
Vitaly Belousov
. Featured on September 7th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Free Icons's first launch.
